Dave Matthews and Trombone Shorty give impromptu performance for Nola charter school students

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival headliners Dave Matthews and Troy ‘Trombone Shorty’ Andrews put on a special impromptu performance at ReNEW McDonogh #28 City Park Academy Thursday.

The artists visited MCPA with other special guests to get a first-hand look at ways the school is utilizing arts-integrated lesson plans.

Students performed excerpts from an upcoming theater production for the guests and, near the end of the visit, Matthews and Trombone Shorty performed an acoustic version of “Everyday,” by Dave Matthews Band.