Cookin’ with Nino: Filet Churrasco with 3 Herb Chimichurri Sauce

Filet Churrasco with 3 Herb Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds trimmed filet mignon cut to ¼ inch steaks
- 1 packed cup, washed, stemmed Italian flat leaf parsley
- 1 packed cup washed, stemmed fresh cilantro
- ½ cup stemmed fresh mint leaves
- 6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 cup Sal & Judy’s olive oil
- 1/3 cup distilled white vinegar
- 1/3 cup cold water
Instructions:
Combine the parsley, cilantro, mint and garlic in a food processor and finely chop. Add salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes and process to blend. Add the oil, vinegar, and water and continue processing to make a thick sauce. In a baking dish that is just large enough to hold the meat, pour ½ of the sauce over the meat and turn meat until covered with the sauce. Refrigerate covered for 1 hour. Grill on high heat for 2-3 minutes each side. Pour remainder of sauce over cooked meat.