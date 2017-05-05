Cookin’ with Nino: Filet Churrasco with 3 Herb Chimichurri Sauce

May 5, 2017 | Updated: 12:16 p.m., May 5, 2017

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds trimmed filet mignon cut to ¼ inch steaks
  • 1 packed cup, washed, stemmed  Italian flat leaf parsley
  • 1 packed cup washed, stemmed fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup stemmed fresh mint leaves
  • 6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup Sal & Judy’s olive oil
  • 1/3 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 1/3 cup cold water

Instructions:

Combine the parsley, cilantro, mint and garlic in a food processor and finely chop.  Add salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes and process to blend.  Add the oil, vinegar, and water and continue processing to make a thick sauce.  In a baking dish that is just large enough to hold the meat, pour ½ of the sauce over the meat and turn meat until covered with the sauce.  Refrigerate covered for 1 hour.  Grill  on high heat for 2-3 minutes each side.  Pour remainder of sauce over cooked meat.