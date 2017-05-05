Cookin’ with Nino: Filet Churrasco with 3 Herb Chimichurri Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Filet Churrasco with 3 Herb Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

2 pounds trimmed filet mignon cut to ¼ inch steaks

1 packed cup, washed, stemmed Italian flat leaf parsley

1 packed cup washed, stemmed fresh cilantro

½ cup stemmed fresh mint leaves

6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup Sal & Judy’s olive oil

1/3 cup distilled white vinegar

1/3 cup cold water

Instructions:

Combine the parsley, cilantro, mint and garlic in a food processor and finely chop. Add salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes and process to blend. Add the oil, vinegar, and water and continue processing to make a thick sauce. In a baking dish that is just large enough to hold the meat, pour ½ of the sauce over the meat and turn meat until covered with the sauce. Refrigerate covered for 1 hour. Grill on high heat for 2-3 minutes each side. Pour remainder of sauce over cooked meat.