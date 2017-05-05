Barricades placed at Lee Circle prior to weekend march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Friday afternoon, barricades were put in place at Lee Circle, but there's no word from the city on when the barricades could be lined up to surround the Robert E. Lee monument.

It's not the first time the barricades have been used. The city currently has some in place to keep people away from the Jefferson Davis statue in Mid-City.

On Sunday, the group Take 'Em Down NOLA plans a march from Congo Square to the Lee monument to pressure the city to take down the remaining three monuments at the center of the controversy. The city has said it will finish removing the confederate monuments deemed to be public nuisance within a few weeks.

But the city is standing firm that no removal work will be announced in advance.