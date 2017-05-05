2 alarm fire at the Riverwalk mall

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the Riverwalk Outlet mall at the foot of Canal Street.

Firefighters say that the blaze broke out around 6 a.m. inside of the malls HVAC (air conditioning) system.

There have been no injuries at this time and fire officials say that the second alarm has been sounded as a precautionary measure and the fire is under control.

A mall spokesperson says that most of the damage is from smoke pouring out of the air conditioning vents in the food court area and that it is up to the individual vendors on whether or not they will open today.