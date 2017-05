× 14 students taken to hospital following bus crash in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. — The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a school bus and a pickup truck that happened this afternoon in LaPlace.

The sheriff’s office responded about 2:30 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of St. Andrew’s Boulevard.

Twenty-eight students were on the bus, and 14 of them were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

