Wyclef with a twist! Watch Wyclef Jean transform a barbershop into a stage for freedom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Wyclef Jean, singer, rapper, producer, thinker. He's in New Orleans.

He's been performing at the Saenger Theatre and at House of Blues.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood was at New Orleans Real Gentlemen Barbershop in the Seventh Ward when Wyclef dropped by for a song and a shave.

Wyclef is the guest of Lava Records CEO Jason Flom. Jason's the guy behind big names like Katy Perry, Kid Rock and Jared Leto's Band, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Jason helped the barbershop gets its new location at 1836 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans 70116.

Wyclef Jean is always ready to sing, as you can see and hear.