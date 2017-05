Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Thanks to Rocky Murphy from Hammond for sending in this recipe!

Rocky’s Firehouse Pork and Beans

2 Cans Pork & Beans

1 ½ T. mayo

1tsp. yellow mustard

1 tsp. Ketchup

1 large onion, chopped.

Mix all with beans.

Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees.

Serve as a side or dip.