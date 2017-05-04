Woman grazed by bullet during Cardinals game at Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A 34-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet a Cardinals baseball game Tuesday night.

She was in Busch stadium when a bullet hit her in the elbow, according to police. Her seat was near the Cardinal's dugout.

A police report obtained by KTVI says that she felt a pain in her arm while she was at her seat, then noticed a small abrasion above her elbow when she took off her jacket. The bullet was found near her seat.

The woman went to one of Busch Stadium's first aid stations for treatment. They contacted an off duty officer working a second job at the game. That officer helped file the report with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman did not want to be treated at the hospital. She describes the injury as a flesh wound.

It is unclear where the gunshot came from. Police say the shot may have come from outside the stadium. Sources told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch there was a police call for shots fired less than a mile from the stadium and just moments before the woman was struck, but it's not confirmed that the two incidents were related.

The St. Louis Cardinals have issued this statement about the incident:

"We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge."

A statement from St. Louis Police says, "This further amplifies our yearly message of encouraging 'Fun Without Guns.' We know 'what goes up must come down,' and in this case, an innocent victim was struck. The department constantly stresses the importance of safety and responsible gun ownership"

The St. Louis Cardinals were playing the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night. The Redbirds won the game 2-1. The game was the second in a four game series.

Police are still investigating the incident Wednesday.