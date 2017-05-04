Prison to prosperity! The tale of 2 barbers and the music mogul who discovered Katy Perry & Kid Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Jerome Morgan and Daniel Rideau run a barbershop.

They've known each other for years. They met when they were teenagers.

They did not meet in this joint. They met in "the joint".

They were bunk mates serving life sentences for murder at Angola, the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the "Alcatraz of the South".

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood says Jerome and Daniel are in the barbershop business because of Jason Flom, the CEO of Lava Records. You've heard some of the music makers Jason discovered.

Katy Perry, Kid Rock, actor Jared Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Jason is a big man in the music world. And he's a big man in the world of criminal justice reform.

Jerome Morgan and Daniel Rideau were released from Angola.They were exonerated.

And now they're in the barbershop business because Jason Flom gave them a hand.

Now they're giving Jason a haircut.

The barbershop is called Real Gentlemen. That's whom you meet when you just come in for a haircut.