More than 50 shots fired during deadly N.O. East shootout

NEW ORLEANS – An afternoon gunfight left one man dead, another wounded, and over 50 shell casings littering the ground in New Orleans East.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 1:45 p.m. on May 3, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

They found two men who had been shot.

One of the men later died at a hospital.

More than 50 casings from an assault rifle and a .40 caliber handgun were found on the scene, according to the NOPD.