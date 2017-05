× LA Highway 1 closed in both directions due to flooding

Grand Isle, La.- Louisiana Highway 1 is closed in both directions in Grand Isle at this hour due to flooding and power lines on the road, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

No word when the road will re-open.

The Louisiana State Police have blocked off the affected section of LA 1 as power crews work to remove the downed lines.

We will have more on this developing story as it becomes available.