Metairie, La. -- Top-seeded John Curtis defeated Evangel Thursday 12-2 in 5 innings, taking game one of the best of 3 quarterfinal series. The Patriots took a 7-0 lead through the first inning and were up 11- nothing through two. Game 2 between the Patriots (26-6) and the Eagles is Friday at 4 p.m.