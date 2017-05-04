× Schools closed Thursday because of power outages

Grand Isle, La.- Classes have been cancelled today, May 4th at Grand Isle School because of a power outage.

All other schools in the Jefferson Parish Public School System will have classes as scheduled.

Classes at Grand Isle School are expected to resume as scheduled on Friday.

Slidell, La.- Classes have been cancelled for Lake Castle Private School today May 4th because of a power outage.

Only the Slidell campus is closed.

Harvey, La.- Classes have been cancelled at Helen Cox School in Harvey due to a power outage.