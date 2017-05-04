× Former NOPD Superintendent Richard Pennington dies in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Former NOPD Superintendent Richard Pennington died this morning, reportedly in hospice care, nearly seven years after suffering stroke. A spokesman for the NOPD confirmed Pennington’s death but did not have any additional details.

Pennington was hired by Marc Morial in the ’90s and is credited with many of the department’s reforms. He also helped with the investigation into former officer Len Davis who was convicted of the 1994 murder of a woman who filed a complaint against Davis with the department.

Pennington served as chief from 1994 until 2002.

After stepping down as chief, Pennington ran unsuccessfully against Ray Nagin then moved to Atlanta where he served as police chief until 2010.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.