× Coast Guard rescues two fishermen near Venice

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued came to the rescue of two stranded boaters near the mouth of the Mississippi River early this morning.

A fishing boat ran aground on a reef near Venice and began taking on water around 1:00 a.m. on May 4, according to Coast Guard.

The 45-foot Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill left Venice just before 1:45 a.m. and reached the stranded boat three hours later.

One of the stranded fishermen was suffering from hypothermia at the time of his rescue.

Both of the fishermen were transported to the Emergency Services station in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to the Coast Guard.