Metairie, La. -- After a rained-out game Wednesday, the Baby Cakes got back to work Thursday, splitting their double-header with the Iowa Cubs. The Cakes (10-17) took game one 11-5 but fell in game two 2-1 in a pair of 7-inning games. The two teams wrap-up their 4-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Shrine on Airline.