× Tornado Watch issued; severe weather possible into tonight

NEW ORLEANS – A tornado watch is in effect for St James, Terrebonne, and Lafourche Parishes until 5 p.m.

A strengthening storm system to the west will continue to move towards our area, and more tornado watches or a severe thunderstorm watch is possible later this evening for the rest of our viewing area.

While isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon, the majority of the severe weather will occur with the leading edge of a squall line that is expected to develop later this evening and push through our area just before midnight.

Futurecast has the line moving through our area between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The main threats from this system will be flash flooding, particularly on the North Shore where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect, and damaging straight-line winds.

In addition to these, large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. Once again, most of this will be along the leading edge of the squall line as it moves through.

On the backside of the system, expect clouds and isolated wrap-around light showers during tomorrow morning’s commute, but clear skies should return by the afternoon for Jazz Fest.

In fact, this system will clear the air for the entire Jazz Fest Weekend. Sunny skies Thursday afternoon and lower humidity will last through Sunday before higher humidity and a more summer-like feeling return Monday.