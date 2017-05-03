× Popular texting app ‘WhatsApp’ is down: People aren’t able to chat with friends & family

NEW ORLEANS — WhatsApp is currently down for thousands of users across the world. Reports show outages for the UK, US, Mexico, Brazil, and other parts of the world.

People at the moment aren’t unable to send or receive chats and some have reported are unable to load conversation.

Most people who depend on only internet service won’t be able to contact their friends and family for the moment.

WhatsApp is a free texting app that allows users to make calls and text for free internationally. Last year WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, had grown to 1 billion users.