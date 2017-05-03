Pizza and the Playbook: Cookie Rojas

KL: "Cookie, I've got to tell you, when I first got this job, one of my best friends from home-- first thing he said-- was 'Karen, you've got to get me a Baby Cakes baseball hat.' And this was back in Maryland! Did you ever expect this kind of national attention with this name change?"

CR: "I'd be lying if I said I did. I never really expected this kind of national attention and this kind of international attention. But more importantly when you look at the numbers of people who are buying our merchandise, half of it is local. It really means it's resonating here locally and that's the most important thing."