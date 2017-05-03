Pizza and the Playbook: Cookie Rojas

New Orleans -- This week on Pizza and the Playbook, New Orleans Baby Cakes General Manager and Senior Vice President Cookie Rojas sits-down with me to talk the Cakes' name change, MLB ballparks and Hawaiian pizza.
KL: "Cookie, I've got to tell you, when I first got this job, one of my best friends from home-- first thing he said-- was 'Karen, you've got to get me a Baby Cakes baseball hat.' And this was back in Maryland! Did you ever expect this kind of national attention with this name change?"
CR: "I'd be lying if I said I did. I never really expected this kind of national attention and this kind of international attention. But more importantly when you look at the numbers of people who are buying our merchandise, half of it is local. It really means it's resonating here locally and that's the most important thing."
KL: "I've checked-out the merchandise shop. You have some awesome merchandise. I already have a Baby Cakes shirt that I got."
CR: "Thank you very much!"
KL: "Is there any Major League ballpark that you would like to go to that you haven't been to, and what's you favorite Major League ballpark that you have been to?"
CR: "My favorite ballpark would have to be Boston. I love Fenway. I love the tradition. I love the history that's there. The ballpark that I've never been to and I've been to quite a few-- I've never been to Wrigley. I want to go to Wrigley, but I want to go on a day game."
KL: "And maybe in June when it's warm."
CR: "Exactly! June, July maybe."
KL: "If you could spend a day with one Major League baseball player-- past or present-- who would it be?"
CR: "It would probably be my father's favorite ball player. My father has passed away. It would be Roberto Clemente. I've had a chance to read his biography and learn a lot of about him-- and not just his prowess on the baseball diamond, but also his humanitarian efforts."
KL: "Finally, last question-- what's your favorite type of pizza?"
CR: "Hawaiian. I love the pineapple and the ham. I was in the Marine Corps and I had it in California once. I absolutely love it. Not sure if it originated in Hawaii but it sure tastes like it should."
KL: "Sounds good. Thanks so much for joining us. We appreciate it."
CR: "Thank you Karen. I appreciate it."