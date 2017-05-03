New Orleans man with crazy tattoo gets shout out on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Last night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Will Arnett gave a New Orleans man a shout-out.

The man is Bernard Johnson, and he's getting attention for his outrageous tattoo. His tattoo is a "Law & Order SVU" tattoo, which pays tribute to his favorite TV show.

Arnett cracked jokes about the tattoo, and even gave WGNO-TV props.

The story began last week when News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found Johnson, who just may have one of the most unique and outrageous tattoos. His tattoo is causing quite the buzz, even grabbing the attention of TV stars, and has since gone viral.

Six months ago, Johnson got a tattoo to pay tribute to his all-time favorite TV show, "Law & Order: SVU." His tattoo reads: "Executive Producer: Dick Wolf," which can be seen at the end of every show in the credits.

"I'm a really big fan of 'Law & Order SVU,' I never go a day without watching it," he said.

He already has 35 tattoos, but this one came about quite randomly.

"It all started when I was with my tattoo artist. We were talking about 'Law & Order' and one thing lead to another. I took a screen shot of the TV screen, enlarged it, inverted it, and then got it put on my lower back. I wasn't drunk either. I did with a sound, sober mind, and a lot of people ask me if I was drunk," he said.

This "Law & Order" super fan was winning folks over at The Country Club in the Bywater when we caught up with him recently. It was here at The Country Club where someone took notice of his inked back in a big way.

"Someone saw me here and took a picture of me and then sent it to her friend. Her friend happened to be an editor and tweeted it out to her fans, and it just blew up all over the internet," Johnson said.

His tattoo became so big on the internet that one of the stars of "Law & Order SVU" noticed.