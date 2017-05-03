New instruments for student musicians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CAN'd Aid Foundation donated 25 instruments to the band programs of Warren Easton Charter High School, Sophie B. Wright Charter School, and KIPP Renaissance High School. The instruments included trumpets, trombones, saxophones, and clarinets.

Students from the three schools gathered at Sophie B. Wright Charter School to receive the donated instruments. Members of the Trombone Shorty Academy provided music. And, members of the New Breed Brass Band gave the students a lesson about what it's like to be a professional musician.

The CAN'd Aid Foundation is also sponsoring one of the stages for Thursday (May 4) night's Shorty Fest at the House of Blues.