Love it, Like it, Hate it: Taco Shells

Friday is Cinco de Mayo, but let’s be honest – any day is a good day for Mexican food. And good news for Taco Tuesday fans: tacos are among the lowest-calorie Mexican dishes. So to help you build an even better-for-you taco, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on her top picks and worst bets for taco shells!

At restaurants: Choose corn tortillas (hard or soft) over flour tortillas:

One-third the calories with 50% less carbs

A fraction of the sodium + more fiber

Usually naturally gluten-free

LOVE IT!

La Tortilla Low Carb Whole Wheat Tortillas – Fajita Style

Per tortilla : 40 calories – 160 mg sodium – 9 grams carb – 6 grams fiber – 4 grams protein

: 40 calories – 160 mg sodium – 9 grams carb – 6 grams fiber – 4 grams protein Ingredients include oat fiber, whole wheat flour, soy flour, wheat gluten, nonGMO canola oil, non-aluminum baking powder, sea salt, guar gum, xanthan gum

Ortega Whole Grain Taco Shells

Per shell : 55 calories – 80 mg sodium – 8 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 1 gram protein

: 55 calories – 80 mg sodium – 8 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 1 gram protein Ingredients include whole grain yellow corn, canola oil, corn bran, water, salt, hydrated lime

Whole Foods 365 Blue Corn Taco Shells

Per shell: 65 calories – 0 sodium – 7.5 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein

65 calories – 0 sodium – 7.5 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein Ingredients include organic stone ground blue corn masa flour, expeller pressed oil, trace of lime

Veggie Taco “Shells”

Red, yellow, orange bell peppers, halved and de-seeded, or purple or green lettuce leaves for wrapping.

<20 calories per “shell” or “wrap” with minimal sodium, carb, or protein

LIKE IT!

Corn Tortilla like Guerrero’s White Soft Corn Tortillas

Per tortilla: 50 calories – 5 mg sodium – 10 grams carb – 1.5 grams fiber – 1 gram protein

50 calories – 5 mg sodium – 10 grams carb – 1.5 grams fiber – 1 gram protein Ingredients include corn masa flour, water, cellulose gum, guar gum…

HATE IT!

Mission Carb Balance Whole Wheat Tortillas – Fajita Style

Per tortilla: 80 calories – 200 mg sodium – 13 grams carb – 10 grams carb – 3 grams protein

80 calories – 200 mg sodium – 13 grams carb – 10 grams carb – 3 grams protein Ingredients include modified wheat starch, whole wheat four, vital wheat gluten, vegetable shortening (hydrogenated oils), wheat protein isolate, cellulose gum, sucralose (Splenda), caramel color…

Old El Paso Spicy Cheddar Flavored Taco Shells

Per shell : 75 calories – 140 calories – 17 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 2 grams protein

: 75 calories – 140 calories – 17 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 2 grams protein Ingredients include limed corn flour, oil, salt, MSG, Red 40, Yellow 5 & 6, Cheddar Cheese, Blue Cheese…

Check out more better-for-you taco tips, including meats, cheeses, salsa, and toppings + Ochsner Eat Fit Tacos at local restaurants, in Molly’s Build a Better Taco column in NOLA.com.

