John Besh sells La Provence in Lacombe

LACOMBE, LA — A spokesperson for John Besh confirms that the New Orleans celebrity chef has sold his Lacombe restaurant La Provence.

The spokesperson says Besh has known the new owners, Eric and Jennifer Hunter, for a long time.

Besh purchased La Provence in 2007. Along with its French cuisine, the restaurant is also well known for its farm to table menu. It has a kitchen garden and chickens that supply eggs for many of the recipes.

The new owners are from the New Orleans area who previously operated a restaurant in Texas, according to the spokesperson, so the purchase is also an opportunity for the Hunters to return home to Louisiana.

Most of the staff will remain. The spokesperson describes the sale as more of a passing of the torch to friends.