× Fleurty Girl’s impressive New Orleans home on the market for $1.5M

NEW ORLEANS — Lauren Haydel, also known as “Fleurty Girl,” has put her New Orleans home up on the market, according to a Nola Home listing.

Fleurty Girl is well-known for her popular stores, which sell signature tee-shirts and other gifts, throughout the New Orleans area. She’s also a guest host on News with a Twist. She recently wed Ryan Haydel of Haydel’s Bakery.

The home she’s selling is a single family home that was built in 1957. The home is located at 5545 Marcia Avenue in the Lakewood neighborhood. The asking price for the impressive and luxurious home is $1.5 million.

The home has four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a walk-in-closet, along with 4.5 bathrooms. There is even a private courtyard in the middle of the home. The home is 4,257 square feet.

Liz Tardo of Nola Home is the real estate agent. For a link to the listing, click HERE.

In a recent Facebook post, Lauren explained why the home is up for sale.

“We are looking to move back uptown,” she says.