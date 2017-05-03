× Curtis ends 13 day layoff, Brother Martin hopes to continue Wisniewski’s final season

The John Curtis Patriots end a 13 day stretch between games when they host Evangel Thursday at 4 pm in the Division I quarterfinals at Mike Miley Stadium. The best two of three series continues Friday.

Friday at 4 pm, Brother Martin travels to Holy Cross for game one of their best two of three series. The Crusaders hope to extend Mark Wisniewski’s final season as head coach of the Crusaders.

Here’s a report from WGNO sports.

