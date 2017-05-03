× Causeway toll increase takes effect Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Starting Saturday, you’ll have to pony up more money to cross the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway from the North Shore to the South Shore.

Currently, it costs $3 to take the Causeway from the North Shore to the South Shore, or $2 if you have a toll tag. It’s free to cross it from the South Shore to the North Shore.

The toll will increase to $5 if you’re paying cash and $3 if you have a toll tag.

The money raised will finance $103 million in bonds for new safety features, including stopping areas that would allow drivers to move their cars out of the roadway, and higher safety rails on the southbound bridge.

The toll increase takes effect at 4 a.m. Saturday (May 6). Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou said this is the first time in 60 years that tolls have increased on the causeway.