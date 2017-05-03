Causeway closed in both directions due to severe weather Posted: 2:15 p.m., May 3, 2017FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestLinkedInEmailPrint The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway × Causeway closed in both directions due to severe weather The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway NEW ORLEANS — The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is closed in both directions as thunderstorms move through the area. Check back for updates. The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge is closed to traffic in both directions due to severe weather. (1/2) — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) May 3, 2017