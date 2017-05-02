Would you eat it? Cinco de Mayo Dip!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Thanks to Marilyn from Metairie for this Cinco de Mayo inspired recipe - two dips layered on spicy Doritos and topped with shrimp!

Pico de Gallo

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1 can spicy tomatoes w/chilies

1 Jalapeno pepper, chopped

2c. onions, peppers chopped

Juice of 1 lime

½ tsp. salt optional

Avocado Dip

1 c sour cream

1 large avocado chopped

1c. chopped cilantro

3T. tablespoons lime juice

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. minced garlic

Make each dip by combining the ingredients. Lay out Doritos and top with Avocado Dip, the Pico de Gallo and finally top with boiled shrimp.