Would you eat it? Cinco de Mayo Dip!

Thanks to Marilyn from Metairie for this Cinco de Mayo inspired recipe - two dips layered on spicy Doritos and topped with shrimp!
Pico de Gallo
2 large tomatoes, chopped
1 can spicy tomatoes w/chilies
1 Jalapeno pepper, chopped
2c. onions, peppers chopped
Juice of 1 lime
½ tsp. salt optional
Avocado Dip
1 c sour cream
1 large avocado chopped
1c. chopped cilantro
3T. tablespoons lime juice
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. minced garlic
Make each dip by combining the ingredients. Lay out Doritos and top with Avocado Dip, the Pico de Gallo and finally top with boiled shrimp.