Vandals deface Beauregard statue again

New Orleans, La.- Vandals have once again defaced the statue of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard that stands at the entrance to City Park at the intersection of Esplanade avenue and Wisner Boulevard.

It appears that the vandals splattered the base of the statue with red paint and also painted the General’s Helmet and scarf red.

The Beauregard statue is one of four Confederate monuments that are scheduled to be removed from their current locations by the city in the coming days.

Other monuments include the Liberty Monument, which has already been removed, the Robert E. Lee Monument in Lee Circle and the Jefferson Davis Monument at the corner of Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street.

All of the monuments have been the targets of vandals in the past several months.

The NOPD says that this incident is under investigation