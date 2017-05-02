Suzie is New Orleans only courtroom dog. VOTE HERE if you think she’s an American hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Juvenile Justice Center is the courthouse for kids.

Kids who have unfortunately gotten themselves into the criminal justice system can wind up here according to Judge Candice Bates Anderson.

There's not a lot around that's warm and fuzzy.

That's until Suzie arrives.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Suzie is a two-year-old Yellow Lab. And for about a year now, Suzie's been New Orleans only courthouse dog.

Her handler is court program coordinator Kimberly Beshears. Suzie's job is handling kids with some serious stuff.

The kids leave court with a second chance.

And along the way, they snuggle their troubles with Suzie.

No judgment.

To vote for Suzie in the National Humane Society Hero Dog Award, just click right here.