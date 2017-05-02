Surveillance footage released in bar fight and shooting investigation

KENNER, LA — The Kenner Police Department released surveillance footage of a barroom fight that ended with someone getting shot.

The altercation happened at about 3:00 in the morning on April 23 at the Lucky Cue on Roosevelt Blvd. in Kenner.

According to police, a man was punched and kicked by as many as three other men.

Police say that after the victim left the bar, one of the other men followed him outside and shot him once in the calf.

The victim was treated and released at a hospital.

In one of the photos from the surveillance footage, the victim appears to be surrounded by other men.

Another photo shows a man holding what police identify as the gun that was used to shoot the victim.

Click on the photo gallery below to see the images release by Kenner police.