Single-car accident knocks out power in Metairie

METAIRIE – A single-car accident on Transcontinental Drive this morning knocked out power for about 200 people.

The accident occurred around 7:00 a.m., when a white car heading north on Transcontinental slammed into a telephone pole.

The impact damaged the pole and mangled the car, sending the dashboard through the windshield and out onto the street.

Electrical service was interrupted for the surrounding neighborhood, according to Entergy Louisiana outage maps.

Entergy crews are on the scene now working to restore service.

The occupants of the car survived, according to officers on the scene, but no more information was available.