× Severe weather threat Wednesday and Wednesday night

There is a threat for severe weather with the next storm system that is going to be pushing into the area starting Wednesday afternoon. The area is currently under a Slight Risk outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, with an Enhanced area just to our northwest.

The threat of storms will come in two different phases on Wednesday. The first phase will be the potential for isolated severe storms as a warm front moves through the area Wednesday afternoon. This could produce tornadoes in storms that develop, although overall development will be less widespread.

The more widespread threat comes during the early morning hours of Thursday as a cold front pushes a squall line through the area. This will be similar to the line we saw this past Sunday. The main threat with this part of the system will be damaging straight line winds along the leading edge of the line. We will also see very heavy rain with that line as it moves through.

Everything should be clearing out through Thursday morning leaving us nice weather for Jazz Fest weekend. However stay alert to weather conditions through the day Wednesday, and have a way to be woken up Wednesday night if warnings are issued for your area.