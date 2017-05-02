× Protesters and police gather at Jefferson Davis Monument

New Orleans, La.- Protesters converged on the the Jefferson Davis monument at The corner of Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street in anticipation of the monument’s removal.

The crowd of protesters, both for and against the removal of the statute of Confederate General Jefferson Davis, started gathering in the area around 10 p.m.

Not long after that, NOPD Officers showed up and surrounded statue with police barricades.

The crowd was relatively calm and started to disperse around midnight Tuesday.

Officers remain on the scene.

The Jefferson Davis monument is the second of four monuments scheduled to be removed.

The Liberty monument, commemorating the Battle of Liberty Place was removed in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24th.

Workers have not started the task of removing the Jefferson Davis Monument at this time.