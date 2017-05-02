× Peterson: I have several years left to play

Saints running back Adrian Peterson, a 32 year old 7 time Pro Bowler, said he has plenty of gas left in his tank.

Peterson spoke with New Orleans media by phone Tuesday. Peterson said those who harp on his age, don’t know him.

Peterson has rushed for 11,747 yards in his NFL career.

He visited the Saints, Patriots, and Seahawks, but said he had a "comfort level" in New Orleans.

Peterson has played only 20 NFL regular season games in the last three seasons. Last season, a knee injury limited him to 3 games.