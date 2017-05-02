× More than $1.5M raised in first 10 hours of Give NOLA Day

NEW ORLEANS — Give NOLA Day kicked off at midnight, and by 10 a.m. Tuesday the online giving event had raised $1.68 million for 661 nonprofits around the Greater New Orleans area.

Give NOLA Day is a 24-hour event that makes it easy to give to your favorite charity. Groups like the Advocacy Center of Louisiana, Basket of Hope, What You Give Will Grow, Bike Easy, the Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, and more than 700 others are listed on the website with the option to give.

Last year, organizers raised more than $4 million, but they fell short of their goal because of computer trouble.

This year, they say their website is ready, and there are plenty of groups to choose from in finding a cause you’re passionate about.

Click here for more information.