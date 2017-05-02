× Suspect arrested minutes after two armed robberies

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD nabbed an armed robber after he struck twice within three minutes.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Guillot Jr. pulled out a gun and held up a man on the intersection of South Villere and Cleveland Avenue at approximately 10:56 a.m. on May 1, according to the NOPD.

After that robbery, Guillot made his way over to the 100 block of LaSalle Street, where he managed to rob a second person by 10:59 a.m.

By 11:00 a.m., the NOPD, Tulane University Police, and the Louisiana State Police had broadcast Guillot’s description across all channels.

Guillot was arrested almost immediately, and both robbery victims identified him as the man who had held them up.

Guillot was booked into Central Lockup on charges including two counts of armed robbery, according to the NOPD.