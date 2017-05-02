× Kenner teens who robbed gas station at gunpoint ‘just wanted money’

KENNER, La. – Two teenagers were arrested after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint and then leading police on a wild foot chase through a string of backyards.

The robbery occurred just after midnight on May 2 at the Super D Mart at 901 West Esplanade Avenue, according to the Kenner Police Department.

The teens, ages 15 and 16, aimed a .45 caliber handgun at the cashier, raided approximately $60 from the register, and fled on foot toward the Falling Waters apartment complex.

As police officers descended on the area, the teens began jumping fences and sprinting through backyards along Mayfair Lane, Vanderbilt Lane, Appian Drive, and Castle Drive, according to the Kenner Police Department.

The 16-year-old faces charges of armed robbery and resisting an officer, and the 15-year-old has been charged with armed robbery, resisting an officer, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

When asked why they committed the robbery, the teens said that they “just wanted money,” according to the KPD.