Janet Jackson says she will resume world tour, addresses split from husband

(CNN) — Janet Jackson took to Twitter on Monday night to make several big announcements about her family and her return to the stage.

The new mother kicked off a minute-and-a-half long video by addressing her weight gain, but quickly moved on to gush about her three-month-old son Eissa Al Mana whose picture she recently shared on social media.

“Hey you guys, it’s me Jan, just in case you didn’t recognize me cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” Jackson said. “I thank God for him, you guys. He’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.”

She also addressed her separation from her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, saying she wanted to “keep it real” with her fans.

“Yes, I separated from my husband,” Jackson said. “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Jackson then announced that she would be resuming her “Unbreakable” tour which she has renamed the “State of the World” tour.

“It’s not about politics,” she said of the name change. “It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.”

Jackson postponed her tour first in 2015 for surgery and then in April 2016 as she and her husband planned their family.

She confirmed in October last year that she was becoming a mother at 50.

Jackson’s tour is scheduled to resume beginning with a concert September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The superstar concluded the video by thanking her fans for their patience.

“I am so excited,” she said. “I cannot wait to see you on stage, September 7.”

Tickets for the rescheduled tour dates go on sale May 5.