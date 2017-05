Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -

Two productions filed paperwork with the state of Louisiana to start filming in Louisiana. One of the new projects is a TNT Network pilot (episode 1 of season 1) of a new TV series called Deadlier than the Make.

The second TV show that filed paperwork is season 2 of One  Mississipi which is an Amazon Prime original series. This will be their second return to the Gulf Coast.