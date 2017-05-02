Drunk driver crashes van, injuring 2 children she was babysitting

SLIDELL – Two children were seriously injured yesterday when their drunk babysitter wrapped her van around a telephone pole.

A four-year-old child suffered a broken shoulder and a fractured skull, while a one-year-old child suffered a broken leg and a broken shoulder, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on May 1 at the intersection of Highway 190 West and Pine Street.

Neither child was restrained inside the van at the time of the crash, and both were found on the floor of the van wedged against the driver and passenger seats, according to the SPD.

The driver of the van, Brenda Brown, who was babysitting the children at the time, has been arrested and charged with a DWI and driving with a suspended license.

“Nobody’s child should be placed in danger by drunk driving,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “This woman was entrusted to keep these children safe. Not only was this irresponsible, but it was also criminal. She’s now charged with two counts of child endangerment, in addition to the DWI.”