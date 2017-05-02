Deputies investigate burglary spree of pharmacies on the North Shore

COVINGTON, LA — Saint Tammany Parish deputies are trying to find two men who are accused of a series of break-ins at pharmacies.

Deputies say the first case happened on April 16 at the C&C Drugs on Highway 59 in Mandeville.

According to deputies, two men tried unsuccessfully to break into the store using crowbars. Both men wore dark clothing.

About 20 minutes later, deputies say the same two men broke into the Layton’s Pharmacy on Highway 21 in Covington. They say the pair stole an unknown amount of prescription medications.

The burglars drove a white Ford van that deputies say was stolen shortly before the burglaries.

The STPSO posted surveillance video of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Deputies say the same two suspects are believed to be responsible for two more pharmacy burglaries that happened in Hammond the following day.

If you have information on the cases, the STPSO is asking that you contact Detective Matthew Parker at 985-276-1331 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.