Val Kilmer admits he had cancer

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(CNN) — After initially denying speculation that he was battling cancer, Val Kilmer now says he “did have a healing of cancer.”

The actor made the admission during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

In October, Kilmer’s “The Ghost and the Darkness” costar Michael Douglas raised concerns about Kilmer’s health during a London event.

Douglas said at the time that Kilmer was “dealing with exactly what I had,” referring to oral cancer, and added that things didn’t look too good for Kilmer.

Kilmer denied it and later posted on his official Facebook page that “Michael Douglas wrote me a nice note apologizing for suggesting to the press overseas, I ‘wasn’t doing too well … and was grateful to hear I am doing well.”

During the AMA session, a fan asked the “Top Gun” star about the incident — posting that “A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?”

“He was probably trying to help me ’cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time,” Kilmer responded. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

Kilmer participated in the AMA as part of the promotion of “Cinema Twain,” the film version of his one-man stage show “Citizen Twain” about the writer Mark Twain.