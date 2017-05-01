× Two children swept away in flash flood missing

Madison County, AR (KFSM) — Two children are missing in Madison County after their mother’s vehicle got stuck in floodwaters on Saturday (April 29).

Three people, a 38-year-old woman and her 4-year-old boy and 18-month-old girl, were stranded in high water in the Hindsville area after water swept their vehicle off the roadway and over a low water bridge around 3 p.m., according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office release. The incident happened on County Road 7320.

The woman attempted to save her children, but they were swept apart after they exited the vehicle.

Emergency workers found the woman downstream, but the children were not found. The woman was treated on scene but refused to go to the hospital while the search continued for the children.

The search was called off Saturday night for safety reasons. The search resumed at 7 a.m. on Sunday (April 30).

Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans said they had people in Glade Creek as well as on the banks searching for the children.

At one point, a helicopter was called in to search an area of the creek that is harder to get to.

“Right now we’re probably looking at a recovery effort,” said Evans. “The way things happened and I hate to look at it that way but we’re hoping for the best.”

He said crews did locate some clothing they believed to be from the truck the children were in but there is no sign of the children themselves.

The sheriff and his crews are met with high water and debris during the search, which Evans said are issues they have to deal with.

He did talk to family members who told him they are just concerned.

The search will continue until it gets dark.