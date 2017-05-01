Tofu with a Twist! Would you eat it? The feast at Jazz Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - There's the Fest. And there's the feast.

It's the food served up at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is on a taste testing mission.

Wild Bill is sampling the best of the best of the feast at the Fest.

The menu is a big one: fried chicken, alligator pie, crawfish strudel, cajun duck po-boys, cracklins and white chocolate bread pudding.

Wild Bill found one of the best dishes at the Bennachin Restaurant booth. Bennachin is a French Quarter cozy cafe that serves food from West Africa.

And that includes the "Tofu with a Twist" Wild Bill gets a bite of from Bennachin's owner Charlie.