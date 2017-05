NEW ORLEANS — It’s that time of year again.

After Sunday’s deluge, countless street lights and porch lights were home to swarms of Formosan termites, the critters that descend upon New Orleans and other Gulf Coast cities for a few weeks in May and June.

The termites tend to come out at night, especially between 7 and 10 p.m. The termites like to swarm during humid nights when the air is still.

So, why do the termites swarm? Experts say they do it to find a mate.