Tens of thousands of dollars in rewards for info in NOLA’s highest profile cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Tens of thousands of dollars in reward money is up for grabs in some of New Orleans' highest profile homicide cases. Thanks to outside donations to CrimeStoppers, the rewards are as high as $30,000.

The cases and rewards are the topic of the latest Wheel of Justice report.

Cases include the death of Monique Smith and her two young sons in March of this year. There's also a big reward for tips in the murder of Thomas Rolfes in May of 2016 and the hit-and-run death of Joshua Woodruff whose body was dragged for miles by a car. Also, tens of thousands of dollars could be available for the tip that sends the killer of Michael County to jail. County was a delivery driver for Dominos Pizza and was shot and killed in January of this year.

Click on the video button above to see the specific reward amounts and to get more details on the cases.

But you also need to know that many of the higher reward offers have expiration dates. So if you have the information, you can collect thousands just for doing the right thing, but the offer won't stand forever.

The number to CrimeStoppers is 504-822-1111. There's also a toll-free number, 1-877-903-STOP.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.