NEW ORLEANS - Aussie Cameron Smith's short birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans Monday.

He and teammate Jonas Blixt split just over $2 million in prize money.

The victory came in the first team event on the PGA tour since 1981.

Severe weather rolled across south Louisiana yesterday, forcing officials to suspend play at the TPC in Avondale and pushing the final playoff to this morning.