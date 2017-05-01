Questlove of The Roots surprises Frenchmen Street teen bucket drummer with new drum set

NEW ORLEANS — Questlove of The Roots surprised a young New Orleans street drummer by the name of Darius Lindsley. Lindsley plays buckets on Bourbon Street and Frenchmen Street to make money.

While in town for Jazz Fest, Questlove pulled up beside the young drummer and jammed out with him. After the impromptu jam session, Questlove surprised him with a new drum set.

Rapper Common met Lindsley days before and posted a video of the jam session with Questlove on his Instagram:

Me and @blackthought couldn't resist and jumped in to perform with @d9rius & @questlove A post shared by Common (@common) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

WGNO spoke with Darius Lindsley, who said he was extremely thankful and happy with the surprise gift! On his Instagram, the teen wrote, “Dreams do come true.”

Dreams do come true.. A post shared by 15. Bucketdrummer/model🤤 (@d9rius) on May 1, 2017 at 3:58am PDT