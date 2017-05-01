Questlove of The Roots surprises Frenchmen Street teen bucket drummer with new drum set

NEW ORLEANS — Questlove of The Roots surprised a young New Orleans street drummer by the name of Darius Lindsley. Lindsley plays buckets on Bourbon Street and Frenchmen Street to make money.
While in town for Jazz Fest, Questlove pulled up beside the young drummer and jammed out with him. After the impromptu jam session, Questlove surprised him with a new drum set.
Rapper Common met Lindsley days before and posted a video of the jam session with Questlove on his Instagram:
A few days ago a put a video up of a random kid performing on the streets. Since then, I've got to know his story and more importantly, found out that he's a great person as well as a great student. Today I had @questlove roll up on @d9rius for a impromptu jam session. And afterwards, Questo gave him a drum set! #upliftingyouth
WGNO spoke with Darius Lindsley, who said he was extremely thankful and happy with the surprise gift! On his Instagram, the teen wrote, “Dreams do come true.”