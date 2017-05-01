× Pup News: Meet Brownie

Brownie came to Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter as a stray that was never redeemed. He was obviously someone’s pet as he is extremely well-mannered and loves the company of others. He has quickly won the hearts of staff and volunteers. Brownie is estimated to be around 3 years old and is a Ridgeback/Labrador mix. He is very sweet, super gentle, and loves to give kisses. Brownie has no clue that he’s not tiny and will keep getting closer and closer to you until he is completely in your lap. We have tested Brownie with other dogs at the shelter and he has done wonderfully. He did not appear to be interested in cats, but all introductions should be handled carefully. Brownie would be the perfect family companion.

The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter adoption fee is $67. The adoption fee includes vaccinations, mandatory spay/neuter, heartworm test, and microchip.

To find out if this dog is still available for adoption, please stop by the shelter. Please provide the ID number (DE-04-21-02) at that time.

Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter – Eastbank

1 Humane Way, Harahan, LA 70123

(504) 736-6111

Email: jpasadoptEB@gmail.com to adopt

Email: jpasfosterEB@gmail.com to foster

